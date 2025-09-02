Wave after wave: SBS leads delivery of large-scale retrofit schemes

Principal retrofit contractor Sustainable Building Services (UK) Ltd (SBS) has demonstrated how to successfully deliver retrofit energy efficiency and decarbonisation projects by completing another significant wave of schemes worth a combined value in excess of £130m.

Between 2023 and 2025, SBS has improved more than 5,750 properties through tailored, energy-efficient measures on behalf of 22 social housing providers with the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund (previously known as the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund) Wave 2.

SBS provided turnkey solutions for clients, including PAS 2035 services, direct installation, project management, Trustmark lodgements and DESNZ reporting. Under SHDF, measures included external wall, cavity wall and loft insulation, solar PV installations, windows and door replacements, air source heat pumps, ventilation upgrades and structural / maintenance works.

Building on the momentum of Wave 2’s large-scale delivery, SBS has supported clients in securing Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund (WH: SHF) and Warm Homes: Local Grant (WH: LG) Wave 3 funding and are already delivering schemes under this latest round of funding.

Gary Lawson, managing director at SBS, said: “Delivering transformative works at scale while keeping a focus on the right decarbonisation solutions for individual homes is at the heart of what we do. It’s thanks to everyone involved – from our site teams and resident liaison officers, through to clients and supply chain members – that government funding achieves the real-life positive impact it aims to.

“The positive outcomes we’ve seen from delivering works to thousands of homes across the country continually motivates us and helps demonstrate the valuable benefits of retrofit works.

“Not only are we playing our part in the UK’s transition to net zero, we are transforming people’s existing cold and damp homes into warmer, more energy efficient ones, helping residents reduce their energy usage, and paving the way for area-based retrofit schemes that must continue into the future.”

From cavity wall to solid brick homes and non-traditional housing archetypes such as No Fines, Airey and BISF properties, SBS took a property-by-property approach to retrofit assessment and retrofit design to ensure compliant installation, even with some of the most technically challenging property types. The company’s delivery also supports wider industry benefits – including job creation, increasing supply chain confidence, and building relationships in local communities to support social initiatives.

Gary added: “We’ve learned a lot during the successful delivery of SHDF Wave 2 projects and are very pleased with the results. As we take stock of the learnings, our focus is on maintaining our close relationships with housing associations and local authorities that are now gearing up to deliver further schemes through both WH: SHF and WH: LG.

“We have already been appointed by several existing long-standing partners and are on-site delivery works, meaning that our determination to make a difference can be maintained. We aim to remain at the forefront of retrofit delivery and ensure that government funding is used effectively.”