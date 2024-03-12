Watch as reporter Sean Gleaves tries The Cottage Bakery in Blackpool for the first time
The bakery offers a variety of delicious goods, from hot food and handmade sandwiches to freshly baked breads and cream cakes.
The Cottage Bakery is said to be one of the best bakeries in Blackpool.
With more than 15 years of experience since opening their very first shop, the store provides freshly baked breads and cakes for customers throughout Blackpool and surrounding areas.
There are five shops across the resort that all offer something different to customers.
From hot food and handmade sandwiches to freshly baked breads, pies and cream cakes, I decided to try it for the first time to see what the fuss was about.
Watch the video above to see what I thought.