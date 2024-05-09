Warrington recruitment firm scoops award at ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Warrington business picked up a major award at an awards ceremony

A recruitment business in Warrington picked up a major award at a glittering ceremony.

Berry Recruitment was presented with the ‘achievement of net profit budget’ award which was collected by manager Collette Ellis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ceremony was held by Berry Recruitment Group (BRG) for all those across its brands who work from around 40 locations in England and Wales.

The event was held at the exclusive Centurion Golf Club near Hemel Hempstead, close to BRG’s HQ in St Albans.

Managing director of BRG, Chris Chown, said: “Our Warrington branch of Berry Recruitment is consistently excellent.

“Manager Collette leads her team with great skill and enthusiasm and they had a great 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Market conditions were not always favourable, but the Warrington branch proved how innovation and hard work can pay off.

“They attracted new clients while retaining existing ones and anyone in their area should head for them when looking for temporary workers.”

Mr Chown addressed the consultants at the conference and outlined why there was room for optimism in the economy and recruitment market this year.

He also committed to continue investing in technology, part of which is the Berry Recruitment app that is proving a huge hit and helping customers.