Warrington business wins award

Berry Recruitment branch manager Collette Ellis

It was the annual conference of Berry Recruitment Group (BRG) held at the Royal Thames Yacht Club.

The Warrington team picked up an ‘achievement of net profit budget’ award for exceeding their annual target.

Staff from the company’s near-40 branches across England and Wales attended the event.

Managing director Chris Chown presented the award to branch manager Collette Ellis, who also won a Star Performer Award.

Chris said: “Once again the Warrington branch has performed superbly, under the leadership of Collette.

“A shortage of candidates across most sectors has made recruitment difficult but the Warrington team have excelled.“They are continuing their excellence this year and growing their reputation across Warrington and the wider area.”

BRG’s latest accounts showed an 11 per cent increase in gross profits to £14.4m.

Those attending also heard a tribute to BRG’s late chairman Tony Berry who died last year aged 81.

In 1981 Tony Berry bought a controlling stake in Blue Arrow, a recruitment business in St Albans, Herts.

He grew this company quickly and acquired a number of other businesses including Manpower and Brook Street.

It was launched on the Stock Exchange becoming a FTSE 100 company and developing into the biggest recruitment business in the world. It sponsored Britain’s America’s Cup challenge in the late 1980s.

Tony was once voted ‘best dressed man in the City’ and his generosity and largesse were legendary.