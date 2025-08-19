Warden appoints new head of group development to support strategic growth
Ian brings over thirty years of experience in the construction industry, most recently serving as head of development at Lowbury Construction Ltd, where he worked for eight years.
Ian will work closely with teams across the company to develop lasting client relationships and drive long term, strategic growth.
He will lead Warden’s business development efforts by strengthening the company’s presence across Lancashire and Greater Manchester, while accelerating its expansion into Cheshire.
He will also be responsible for ensuring that growth initiatives align with Warden’s core values and strategic direction, while elevating the company's profile across public and private sector markets.
Ian Williams, managing director at Warden, said: “Welcoming Ian to the team marks another important milestone in Warden’s journey. In recent years, we’ve expanded both our operations and the sectors we support, and it was important to find someone with the experience and industry relationships to help us build on that momentum.
“His appointment ensures we remain focused on delivering sustainable, long-term growth across the North West and we’re confident that his leadership will play a key role in the next chapter of Warden’s success.”
Ian’s career is defined by his leadership in construction innovation. He recently developed the Carbon Reduction Initiative, a data analysis tool designed to help companies minimise their carbon footprint during site surveys. It won “Innovation of the Year” at the 2024 Constructing Excellence Awards.
Ian Powell added: “This is a fantastic opportunity to help shape and expand Warden’s already strong client base. I’m excited to be supporting the company’s growth into new markets while building on the work already being done in Lancashire and Greater Manchester.
“Over the years, I’ve been fortunate to build a strong network within the construction industry. My focus now is on raising awareness of Warden’s capabilities and making sure we continue to deliver exceptional service to some of the most respected names in the sector.”