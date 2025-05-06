Wallace Sewell expands distribution with world options

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire-based manufacturer of luxury fabric goods has expanded its contract with World Options after integrating the courier services company’s portal into its own website and distribution systems.

Wallace Sewell is a British design studio, established in 1992 by Harriet Wallace-Jones and Emma Sewell, with studios in London and Dorset and products woven at a family-run textile mill in Colne.

Combining innovation with practical solutions, Wallace Sewell is known for its distinctive use of colour, structure, and yarn in original geometric formats. Often inspired by paintings, individual contemporary fabrics with strikingly bold, asymmetric blocks and stripes of varying scales, bring together a combination of elements within each piece.

With a diverse portfolio from fashion to interiors, international museums to London’s transport system, global hotels to private commissions, Wallace Sewell has a strong retail presence, with products including throws, cushions, rugs, and an annual collection of scarves, sold in the company’s North London shop and supplied to over 400 stockists in 25 countries.

World Options synchs with distribution

For its international distribution requirements, the company has been working with World Options franchise partner Robby Abuaita since 2023 and has now taken the step of integrating the World Options portal into its website’s own back-end systems to fully automate its ordering and distribution operation.

Mr Abuaita, who works from offices in Coleshill, Warwickshire, said: “When shipping items worldwide, it can be difficult for businesses to be sure they are using the best courier service for each shipment, especially when the optimum service can vary depending on each individual item and destination.

“World Options offers customers the opportunity to ship domestically and internationally with the likes of DHL, FedEx, UPS, TNT and more, helping them choose the right option for every shipment. Our bulk-buying power means customers pay a competitive price for their shipping, whether that be for parcels, pallets, freight transport, documents or imports, either nationally or internationally.

“Crucially, we also help with paperwork to help minimise the risk of delays with customs when shipping to different territories overseas.

Emma Sewell, Harriet Wallace-Jones and Robby Abuaita

“Having developed a fantastic working relationship with Wallace Sewell over the last couple of years, I’m extremely pleased and proud that they have now taken the step of integrating our portal directly into their own website, syncing the online shop directly into distribution, to help maximise customer experience right through to the last mile.”

World Options is part of Fortidia UK, which manages the Mail Boxes Etc., PACK & SEND and World Options brands in the UK from its headquarters in Accrington, with the three companies together maintaining and supporting over 260 franchisees, generating combined annual revenues of £80m, providing ecommerce, fulfilment, shipping, virtual office, marketing and print solutions to SMEs and consumers.