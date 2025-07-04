The new system unifies mobile and Teams calling into one seamless platform | Vodafone Business

A new partnership between Vodafone and Microsoft brings mobile and Teams calls together – cutting through communication chaos and helping modern businesses stay responsive and professional.

If you’re responsible for IT, operations or procurement in a mid-to-large UK business, chances are your team’s communication setup has become more complicated in recent years – not less. Between mobile numbers, desk phones, Teams calls and third-party apps, keeping things running smoothly (and securely) across office and remote settings is a constant juggling act.

Vodafone Business, in partnership with Microsoft, is trying to change that – with a solution that brings mobile and Teams calls together under a single, professional business number.

It’s called Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile, and it does exactly what it sounds like. Your employees keep their Vodafone mobile numbers – but those numbers are now fully integrated with Teams.

Staff can now combine their calls and Teams activity on one device | Vodafone Business

They can take calls from any device – mobile, laptop, tablet – and switch between them mid-call if needed. Their Teams status updates automatically when they’re on a mobile call, and best of all, there’s no need to switch apps or remember which number to use.

For fast-moving sectors like finance, tech, legal and hospitality – where responsiveness and professionalism really matter – that kind of joined-up simplicity can make a big difference. No more missed calls, clunky redirections or having to guess if someone’s available.

Getting set up is straightforward: you’ll need a Microsoft 365 licence (with the Teams Phone add-on if not already included), a Vodafone Business mobile contract, and the Teams Phone Mobile add-on to enable external calling. Once live, it’s all managed through Vodafone – meaning fewer suppliers to deal with and more accountability if things go wrong.

It’s a flexible, scalable system designed for modern workplaces. And crucially, it’s backed by Vodafone’s mobile network and a strategic partnership with Microsoft – so you’re not relying on patchy VoIP or complex workarounds to keep people connected.

Whether you’re managing a growing remote team, overseeing compliance standards or just trying to reduce IT friction, this might be the most practical step you can take to bring mobile and Teams calls together – and make communication feel like one less thing to worry about.

Learn more about Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile from Vodafone Business by clicking here.

