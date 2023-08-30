News you can trust since 1886
Vintage car is talking point at quirky new Padiham cafe The Workshop

A vintage Fiat X19 is the centre-piece of a quirky new cafe that has opened in Padiham.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 10:08 BST

The Workshop is the brainchild of father and son duo Sean and Bailey Routh who have transformed their metal fabricating unit into a coffee house with a difference. Sean rescued the Fiat from the scrappers next door and it is certainly proving to be a talking point at the venue which is on Wyre Street behind the Tesco store.

Burnley born Sean, who attended the former St Theodore’s RC High School for Boys, said: “The car is certainly an eye catching feature and it even has a tax disc in it. It was the car I always wanted and now I have it.”

Co-owners of The Workshop Speciality Coffee House, Sean Routh and his son Bailey. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardCo-owners of The Workshop Speciality Coffee House, Sean Routh and his son Bailey. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Up cycled furniture, vintage items, including an interesting looking mangle, and artwork by local artists adorn the unit and Sean and Bailey have even created a children’s area with a real mini van for youngsters to play in.

Sean said: “The response we have had so far from the people of Padiham has been fantastic, they have really welcomed us.”

A fall in trade prompted the Rouths to re-invent their business and their old work bench is now a 12 seater table. Keen to create a Northern Quarter style vibe Bailey trained as a barista as they duo wanted to focus on speciality coffee alongside fresh, home-made food sourced from local farmers.

Sean said: “We want the space to become a hub for the community, a welcome space for families and individuals to come together and a place for people who may feel a bit lonely to come down and have a brew.”

