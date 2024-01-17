Unity Trust Bank strengthens Northern team with three new appointments

Unity Trust Bank has announced the appointment of three new Relationship Managers in its North West team, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to supporting its growing customer base in the region.

Deposits Relationship Manager Dawn Morris will work specifically with new and existing day-to-day banking customers to understand their needs and support their liquidity and investment requirements, while Relationship Managers Philippa Moors and Andy Matley will support and grow a portfolio of customers spanning a broad range of sectors.

All three will work closely alongside long-serving Relationship Managers, Margaret Porter and Neil Cartwright, and Regional Director John Copping, who leads Unity’s North & Scotland team.

Dawn, who has a long and varied career in banking, will be talking to customers about their plans and strategies and raising awareness about the range of products and services available to help them manage their savings and investments.

Commenting on her appointment, Dawn said: “I’d never considered working for an ethical bank before but when I learned how Unity uses finance to help improve the lives of local communities it touched a nerve.

“Unity’s ethos and values are a natural fit for me and I was excited to join the team.

“My role is to nurture and grow our deposits portfolio. By creating competitive savings products for organisations that share our values and want to create a better society, we are able to use that funding to contribute to positive impact across the UK.”

Philippa said: “I’ve worked in banking for many years as a Relationship Manager, but for the last three years, I’ve been looking after my three children. During that time, I set up a small business delivering sustainable groceries to our local area, which gave me an appreciation of how hard customers work running their own business. When it was time for me to come back to banking, I knew the role at Unity was right for me as I want to help businesses continue to thrive.”

Andy added: “I’ve spent the last 15 years working in commercial banking and joining a bank that makes a real difference to local communities across the UK is a great place to be.”

Unity, whose mission is to help create a better society for all, was founded by the trade union movement in 1984 to serve the common good. Celebrating its 40th birthday this year, it reported a record level of lending in its half-year results in 2023 - exceeding £900m for the first time and growing 9% from the previous year.

John Copping, Relationship Director (North) at Unity Trust Bank said: “I am delighted to welcome three new, highly experienced Relationship Mangers to our growing team here in Manchester.