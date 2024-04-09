“Unicorn” businesses essential to providing growth for Lancashire economy

Turnkey Corporate have been an essential cog in the wheel for over 1,000 Lancashire companies wishing to drive growth and innovation

Sponsors of this year’s BIBAs Scale Up Business of the Year award recognise that these so-called “unicorn” organisations are pivotal to expanding their operations, penetrating new markets, and achieving significant milestones in their growth journey.

From startups disrupting industries to established firms expanding their reach, the Scale Up Business of the Year category honours the trailblazers shaping the future of business in Lancashire.

Turnkey Corporate, a trusted partner in driving growth and transformation for businesses across the county, this award highlights the vital role of effective leadership, strategic planning, and operational excellence in achieving scalable growth.

Recent statistics reveal that nearly 1 million individuals are employed by scale-up companies, contributing nearly £500 billion to the UK economy.

John Woodruffe, partner and founder of Turnkey Corporate, said: "Scaling a business can be immensely rewarding, yet it comes with unique challenges requiring a specialized skill set from the leadership team to ensure sustainable growth.

“Despite the burgeoning scale-up sector in Lancashire, the contributions of these businesses to the local economy often go unrecognized. The BIBAs offer an excellent platform for scale-up management teams to garner recognition for their expertise and dedication while bolstering their company's profile, thereby fuelling further growth.

“By recognising and celebrating the achievements of scale-up businesses, the BIBAs provide a platform for inspiring others, fostering collaboration, and driving positive change within the business ecosystem. From driving innovation and creating employment opportunities to driving economic growth, scale-up businesses are the engines of progress, driving Lancashire forward into a prosperous future.”