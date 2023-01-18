UCLan aerospace engineering is flying high in eyes of industry as it is approved by prestigious industry bodies.
Aerospace engineering at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) has been given the seal of approval by two prestigious industry bodies.
UCLan’s undergraduate and postgraduate aerospace degree courses are now recognised by the Institution of Engineering Designers and the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, in acknowledgment of their relevance and credibility in industry.
It means that Aerospace Engineering graduates can register as members with the two professional bodies and takes them a step closer to a Chartered Engineer status.
Alongside demonstrating traditional skills needed to work in engineering, UCLan had to show its commitment to health and safety, ethical practice and sustainability in its teaching, as well as ensuring students display innovative design ideas.
Professor of Aerospace Engineering at UCLan Darren Ansell said: “We’re proud and delighted that these two respected institutes have recognised our aerospace engineering courses and the quality of teaching we provide to prepare our graduates for careers in industry. It is an important milestone for the School of Engineering at UCLan.”