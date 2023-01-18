UCLan aerospace engineering is flying high in eyes of industry as it is approved by prestigious industry bodies.

UCLan’s undergraduate and postgraduate aerospace degree courses are now recognised by the Institution of Engineering Designers and the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, in acknowledgment of their relevance and credibility in industry.

It means that Aerospace Engineering graduates can register as members with the two professional bodies and takes them a step closer to a Chartered Engineer status.

Alongside demonstrating traditional skills needed to work in engineering, UCLan had to show its commitment to health and safety, ethical practice and sustainability in its teaching, as well as ensuring students display innovative design ideas.

Pictured: MEng Aerospace Engineering graduate, Kieran Steele now a graduate trainee with Roll-Royce.

Professor of Aerospace Engineering at UCLan Darren Ansell said: “We’re proud and delighted that these two respected institutes have recognised our aerospace engineering courses and the quality of teaching we provide to prepare our graduates for careers in industry. It is an important milestone for the School of Engineering at UCLan.”

Sam Atkinson graduated from the MEng Aerospace Engineering degree course last July and now works for American aerospace company Lockheed Martin. He said: “To deliver the next generation of cutting edge technologies within aerospace engineering, the university needs future students who combine passion for innovation and strong academic knowledge. The University of Central Lancashire enables students to achieve this, helping them surpass their visions and career goals.”

Another MEng Aerospace Engineering graduate, Kieran Steele, a graduate trainee with Roll-Royce, said: “These accreditations will give me more opportunities throughout my career at Rolls-Royce and focus my drive on becoming a chartered Engineer with the IMechE.”

Aerospace engineering graduates from UCLan have gone onto work at BAE Systems, MBDA and Rolls-Royce.