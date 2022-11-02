Penwortham Gin owners and distillers have collaborated with another local creator to produce their limited edition festive gin flavour of chocolate orange. For their 2022 limited release, Fairham Gin has worked along with Penwortham-based illustrator, Georgia-Maia, whose work is based on colours and textures. Georgia worked carefully to capture, in her own unique style, the artwork for the new gin’s label that would depict the chocolate orange gin world.

Ellis McKeown and Liam Stemson, owners and distillers at Fairham Gin, have launched Limited Edition Vol.1, their expression of a chocolate orange gin, which is a first-of-its-kind for the Penwortham distillery. Ellis said: “We’ve gone a whole year without a new release, so we wanted to make an extra-special festive Edition. Vol.1 forms part of our Limited Edition range which we see as the perfect opportunity to partner with talented artists to design a bottle that is memorable and collectible each time. It was an absolute pleasure to collaborate with such a talented artist and if you look closely, there’s a lot of the elements in the image which go into the making of this chocolate, orange and spiced gin.”

Georgia said: “I’ve always been passionate about drawing and learning new crafts. Illustration for me is a way to manage my mental health and well-being whilst creating something that brings joy to others.” This partnership sees two Penwortham-based businesses join forces. Ellis said, “For our first Limited Edition release we knew we wanted to partner with a local artist. Georgia-Maia’s work instantly caught our eye and it's great to promote Penwortham and its creativity in this collaboration. Our goal has always been to put Penwortham on the gin map and we’re very proud to highlight our home town in this kind of way.”

Ellis, Georgia and Liam.

Georgia-Maia has lived in Penwortham from a young age and reflects on what the town means to her. “I love walking through Penwortham and bumping into people who have helped shape my life, be that old friends to primary school teachers. I’m a home bird for sure and to me that home is Penwortham. “Working with other local independents is a real joy. Meeting new people and helping put Preston on the map is amazing, it’s such an exciting time for Lancashire and the community is thriving with creatives! Working with Fairham Gin has been so exciting for me and to see my work on a product is actually mind boggling!”

Owner Liam said: “It’s been a goal of mine to add a chocolate infused gin to our line-up, and with Limited Edition Vol.1 we have perfectly balanced roasted cacao nibs with authentic orange and spices to create an indulgent tipple for the festive season.” The bespoke design and gin won’t be around for long, with the release only being made available for a limited time only. You can pre-order yours now via www.no1fairhamgin.com or can pick up online or from local markets and events from November 10. If you’re a Lancashire business looking to work with Georgia-Maia, then drop her an email on [email protected] .