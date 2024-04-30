Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two new massive stores stocking household and kitchen products are due to open in Blackburn this weekend.

Cooks Villa Catering Centre is based off Copy Nook and will open alongside the new Home Fix DIY and Garden Centre, which takes over the spot of the former Khanjra Cash and Carry.

Both stores are set to launch on Saturday May 4.

Stocking a range of kitchen products, The Cook Villa will be the biggest showroom of its kind in the North of England.

The premises, which spans over 27,000 sq ft, has been designed ‘to rival some of the biggest brands’ in the country such as Ikea and The Range.

A look at what the Cooks Villa store will look like.

A store spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be finally unveiling the store.

“Work here began a year ago and this was just a shell when we began this project.

“The Cooks Villa side of the site was a former car garage so it needed a lot of work to make it into a retail space.

“We then began acquiring the stock and the rest of the work of making this shopper friendly began.

“We are happy with the finished look and it does rival some of the big retailers and it is great to be opening in Blackburn.”

The opening has created five full-time roles in the store and offers customers free parking, with the complex accessible from Gate Street, off Copy Nook.

Blackburn’s biggest cash and carry, Khanjra own the site and have been responsible for the launch of the two stores as they have moved their business to a large space near The Range.

The second store is a new Home Fix location, which will stock more than 13,000 products, and share the same car park as the Cooks Villa Store.

It houses a huge range of DIY, building, plumbing, decorating and gardening products and is open to members of the public who can also use a café inside.

A Home Fix store spokesperson said: “We think there is a market for a new DIY store where you can pick up items for a competitive price.

“It is very much brand oriented and people will find some of the regular products they are used to and others.

“Again, the interior needed to be renovated and redesigned and it took a lot of work to get it up this level.”