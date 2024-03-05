Two become one as award-winning Lancashire recruitment firms join forces

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

LHR Recruitment, which was founded by Laura Hartley in 2009 is known nationally for placing talent in the public, private and third-party sectors. While Perfect Recruitment, owned by Lisa Brady and established in 2007, has developed a stellar reputation for recruitment in the UK’s Catering & Hospitality sector.

Together, the award-winning firms share over 40 years’ experience and the collaboration marks a natural progression in their mission to support individuals in finding rewarding employment opportunities now operating solely from the Perfect Recruitment head office base in Chorley.

Laura will continue identifying vacancies and channelling candidates to Perfect Recruitment who will utilise their expertise and connections in perfectly matching candidates to roles. This strategic alliance will allow Perfect Recruitment and its 6-strong team of professional experts to leverage their strengths and expand their influence in the job placement arena whilst also bolstering its own team over the coming months.

Lisa Brady and Laura Hartley join forces

Commenting on the collaboration, Lisa Brady of Perfect Recruitment said: “We’re absolutely delighted to finally be able to announce we are joining forces. Laura’s expertise and deep-rooted passion for placing people in meaningful roles is set to prove invaluable to the development of Perfect Recruitment and I am confident this alliance will deliver more value than ever to LHR and Perfect Recruitment clients and candidates alike.”

As part of the strategic approach, Laura is training with the team at Perfect Recruitment, ensuring a seamless transition of responsibilities. The development will see Lisa focus on business expansion and experience, while Laura will be able to step away from the day-to-day running of the recruitment firm, dedicating more time to the success of her ‘Merchandise 4 Impact’ business.

Laura Hartley, ex LHR and its founder said: “I am absolutely delighted to be working with Lisa and the Perfect Recruitment team in this unique way. Together, we are united in our commitment to excellence and innovation in the recruitment industry and by combining our strengths and expertise, we believe we are poised to make a significant impact on the job placement landscape across the UK. Watch this space!”

Merchandise 4 Impact, Laura's separate venture, specialises in workwear, brand promotion and promotional merchandise. It has rapidly gained recognition as a successful business in its own right, and this collaboration will further enhance its capabilities, enabling Laura to spend more time on developing the business.