Twitter backlash: The funniest reactions to that AFC Fylde job advert
A job advert from AFC Fylde provoked a backlash on social media after the club told candidates not to bother applying if they are looking for “a work life balance” or "have to pick the kids up from school".
The advert for the club's General Manager role sparked a fierce backlash on social media, with some saying it appears to discriminate against working parents.
The controversial ad - which appears to have been taken down - has been called 'disgusting', 'brazen' and 'discriminatory', with others say the ad "contains indirect sex discrimination".
But most saw a funny side to the advert; here's some of the best post that caught our eye.
Read More
@JCrook93
Would I have to put my hand up to go to the toilet?
@True_Seasider
I have a small dog...will I have to have it put down to take the role?
@TangerineRob
Am I occasionally allowed to see my family?
@MatterlessChode
Hi, I am interested in this role but I have 2 young children. will they be able to live in the AFC Fylde basement with me as obviously ill have no intentions of ever going home.
@ruthergears21
Can I finish at 2:30pm?
@WildingKeith
Anyone with time to comment on this post need not apply
@tommyouting
“Must be able to demonstrate a flexible approach to work at all times.” But not too flexible obviously…and never leave the grounds of work.
@NickOakhill
The family guinea pig needs feeding at 8.47am exactly every morning. Can I arrange to come in just after 9? My kids (who can walk home from school now and don't need collecting) will be furious if his feeding habits are affected
@legaljobcoach
My worst nightmare called, it wants it's job ad back
@anitathetweeter
Nice to see AFC Fylde posting a job ad from the 1970s
@jimdalycomedy
New job alert Delighted to have been appointed General Manager at AFC Fylde. Can't wait to work in an exciting job but also finally get that work life balance right and be able to pick the kids up from school Wednesdays and Fridays.
@rosehillrunner
Good to see this person will be handling your PR. I think you need it!
@lgopfelix
Funniest thing imo about the Fylde job description is it hasn’t been called the “Premiership” for an eternity
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.