Trutex, the UK's leading school uniform manufacturer, is celebrating a double milestone this spring as the company marks its 160th anniversary while their distinctive uniforms take centre stage in 'Adolescence', the number one Netflix drama currently captivating audiences across the nation.

This high-profile media appearance showcases Trutex's enduring reputation for quality schoolwear and comes as the company celebrates 160 years of British manufacturing heritage, having first begun producing uniforms in 1865.

"We're incredibly proud to see our uniforms featured in such a prominent production," said a spokesperson for Trutex. "It's a testament to our authentic school uniform designs that when producers need schoolwear that looks genuinely realistic on screen, they turn to Trutex. Our uniforms have been worn by generations of British schoolchildren, creating an authenticity that's difficult to replicate."

Netflix Drama Showcase

Trutex Being Used in Adolescence

The company's uniforms are currently being showcased in 'Adolescence', Netflix's gripping drama about a 13-year-old accused of murdering a classmate. The show's production team selected Trutex and John Hall uniforms for their authentic appearance and attention to detail.

"Seeing our uniforms on screen brings home how integral they are to the British school experience," says the spokesperson. "For 160 years, we've been part of school life across the UK, and our appearance in 'Adolescence' highlights that cultural significance."