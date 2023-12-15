Triple award success for Topline Pools and Wellness at the UK Pool and Spa Awards

Preston-based Topline Pools and Wellness is celebrating after winning three awards at the 2023 UK Pool and Spa Awards, with two awards given in recognition for the company’s work at Wyre Hall in Woodplumpton.

Leading specialists in the design, build and installation of bespoke swimming pools and wellness rooms, Topline Pools and Wellness picked up the top category awards for 'Residential Indoor Pool Refurbishment' and 'Residential Indoor Pool under £175k' having extensively refurbished the swimming pool and inbuilt spa pool at the impressive residential estate.

One of the most viewed properties in the UK after going on the market in 2021, the new owners approached Topline Pools and Wellness to carry out a significant structural and aesthetic transformation as part of the wider property renovation project. With its carefully chosen superior finishes and high spec fittings the stylish pool and spa complex now perfectly complements the residence and provides a focal point of family fun and relaxation.

Topline Pools and Wellness were also delighted to pick up the award for 'Health & Wellness Commercial Project of the year' for a second year running. This year's award acknowledged Topline's creation of both a luxury indoor and outdoor spa retreat, and indoor and outdoor heated swimming pools for the new David Lloyd health club in Bicester. The internal spa features a hydro pool, salt sauna, crystal steam room, ice experience room, plunge pool, experience showers and heated loungers, while the external spa garden features a hydro pool, sauna and showers. Together with the pools which were built to exceed the minimum UK standards with superior finishes, the new leisure facility has received excellent feedback from club members enjoying the benefits of the luxurious health suites.

Topline Pools and Wellness director Andy Bolton celebrating award success at the UK Pool and Spa Awards. Photo: Doherty Photography

Now in its 13th year, the Pool and Spa Awards is one of the most prestigious competitions for the wet leisure industry attracting the highest calibre of entries from companies across the UK.

Hosted by Waterland Media (in association with Swimming Pool Scene, Hot Tub & Swim Spa Scene and Holiday Park Scene), the awards evening took place at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham on 8 December.

Collecting the awards, Topline director, Andy Bolton, said: "Winning these awards is a great way to end the year.

"We're absolutely delighted to see the pool at Wyre Hall win. It's always great to see a client's vision realised and winning an award for delivering it validates all the hard work the team has put in over the past year and beyond to make these builds such a success.

"We're especially proud to be awarded the Health & Wellness Commercial Project of the year award for the second year running, particularly given the high calibre of finalists and we're looking forward to continuing the exciting developments we have underway for 2024.