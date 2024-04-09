Triple award success for Lancaster tech company

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Having led the analogue to digital switchover in Australasia, Chiptech is at the forefront of the UK’s Digital Landline Switchover, with over 130,000 digital connections already in place. Their products, renowned for their safety, elegance, and ease of use, are designed to help the elderly and vulnerable maintain their health and independence. In addition to its tremendous positive impact on people’s lives, Chiptech’s product base also contributes significant savings to health and social care, at circa £580 million per year from home care, hospital avoidance, and other social care cost.

Chiptech was honoured with the ITEC Innovation at Scale Award, presented at the ITEC conference’s prestigious Gala Dinner, held at the ICC in Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ITEC represents Innovation, Integration and Improvement using Technology Enabled Care (TEC), and these awards highlight organisations that are doing the most to deliver significant benefits for users, carers, and communities, as well as for commissioners and providers. Chiptech leads the industry with resilient and person-centred innovations, exemplified by its flagship product, the SEVEN, featuring unique dual SIM connectivity and ease of installation. The ‘Innovation at Scale’ award is fitting to the huge contribution they have made in the industry.

The Chiptech team being presented with the ITEC Innovation at Scale Award

Alyson Scurfield, Chief Executive Officer of the TSA, the UK’s largest telecare body and the event organiser of the ITEC Awards said: “The prestigious ITEC Awards gives recognition to the outstanding work of the TEC sector. I am immensely proud of Chiptech, who won the Innovation at Scale award. This is in recognition and demonstrating their leadership role in the sector. Congratulations to the Chiptech team.”

The ITEC awards came hot on the tail of Chiptech’s success at the Red Rose Awards, where they were honoured with two awards. The judges for the Red Rose Awards, which were held in Blackpool’s Winter Gardens in front of an audience of more than 1,000 business professionals, commented on Chiptech’s success for the Scale-up Award “Chiptech continues to show strong growth, scaling even more than ever. They maintain their values and continually learn with a strategic approach. Phenomenal leadership and culture.”, adding “Chiptech has demonstrated Incredible growth in a very short period and has a clear direction and growth strategy. Very much a business to watch.” for the Medium Business Award.

Red Rose Award founder Richard Slater, also the chairman of Lancashire Business View magazine, said: “The 2024 Red Rose Awards are, as every year, very hotly contested, so Chiptech should be very proud that they matched last year’s success by winning two awards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad