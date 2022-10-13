“Trendy” cocktail bar planned for former hair salon in Preston city centre - here's what we know

Serena Baxter, who already runs In:Libra in Friargate, Room 32 in Guildhall Street, and Lonely People in Winckley Street, wants permission to change the use of the former Visage salon at 133 Friargate to a “bar with fgood provision”.

It is believed the new bar would be called Vyne.

The former hairdressers in Friargate, Preston, where a new cocktail bar could soon open. Image courtesy of Google.

In an application to Preston City Council, an agent acting on Miss Baxter's behalf states she "wants to create a car which will specialise in selling multiple varieties of beers as well as cocktails. There will also be provision for selling food.

"Thus, this use calls for a stylish and contemporary aesthetic."

How will it look?

Details given for the look of the bar include aluminium window frames, white rendering and black cladding around the signage for a "modern, trendy bar feel".

The application also states: "The interior theme would be modern and stylish resembling popular venues in bigger cities with more vibrant night time economies such as Liverpool or Manchester.

"Background music will also be played at low levels."

What times will it be open?

It is expected that there would be two members of staff employed between Monday and Thursday, with up to five people needed to cover busier weekend periods.

The suggested opening hours of the bar would be from 12pm to 4am. Food – said to be “small plates” – would only be served until 11pm.