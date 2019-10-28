Travellers refuse to leave Lancaster car park

Travellers are due to be served with a court order to leave a council owned Lancaster car park.

Caravans and other vehicles have been parked on the Lancaster City Council owned car park behind The Grand Theatre in St Leonard’s Gate since Thursday, October 24.

Travellers parked at the car park in Edward Street, Lancaster.

A council spokesman said: “They arrived on Thursday evening and were served notice to quit on Friday, giving them until Saturday morning to leave.

“They did not comply with the notice and as a result our legal team will be seeking a court order today to regain possession of the land.

“The cleansing team are visiting the site regularly to clear up any rubbish.”