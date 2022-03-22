Adam Yau is now a solicitor with Baines Wilson in its Lancaster commercial property team after he successfully completed a traineeship with the specialist commercial law firm.

He joined Baines Wilson in March 2020 just as the Covid-19 pandemic forced offices everywhere to shut.

Adam, 25, said: “Of the two years I spent training, only three months were in the office, the rest working from home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Yau who has been appointed a solicitor after training at Baines Wilson

“Fortunately, the firm was very good in making sure that I had all the technology I needed and I was very well supported.”

Adam has family members in the legal profession and decided it was the career for him after doing work experience in the legal department at Durham County Council.

He studied law at the University of Northumbria, then completed a legal practice course with BPP Law School.

LPC students normally study full time, but Adam opted to study part time while working as a commercial disputes paralegal at Addleshaw Goddard in Manchester.

He said: “It allows you to apply what you learn, which isn’t the case when you study full time. It wasn’t easy though. I had to study at weekends when I used to be a football referee – the refereeing had to take a back seat.”

After completing the LPC, he secured a traineeship with Baines Wilson.