Train services cancelled on Northern routes this weekend

Have your say

Rail operator Northern has announced a number of cancellations for tomorrow (Sunday January 19).

Commuuters are urged to check nearer the time as well in case there are other services affected.

The planned cancellations will affect:

*Wigan – Stalybridge. A rail replacement bus service will be in place between Wigan North Western and Bolton calling at Ince, Hindley and Westhoughton

A rail replacement bus service will be in place between Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge calling at Ashton-under-Lyne

*Manchester Piccadilly – Hadfield

An hourly service will operate between Manchester Piccadilly and Hadfield

*Liverpool Lime Street – Manchester Oxford Road

Customers are advised to use alternative services still serving the route

*Manchester Piccadilly – Stockport

Customer are advised to use alternative services still serving the route

A rail replacement bus service will be in place between Manchester Piccadilly and Stockport calling at Levenshulme and Heaton Chapel

*Blackpool North – Hellifield

Standby road transport will be available at Preston for customers wishing to travel

A spokesman said: "Each week, we are having to adjust our Sunday timetable and as a result, our on-board crew rosters, on a small number of routes in the north west.

"There are several factors impacting on our ability to run these services, including engineering work and being able to match employees’ availability within their working agreements.

"We do not cancel services lightly and routes with cancelled Sunday service are chosen carefully to minimise the impact on customers."

Meanwhile Lancashire’s weekend woes on the railway looks set to be coming to an end after an agreement between train and union bosses.

Operator Northern has struggled to get enough drivers to work extra hours to cover Sunday shortfalls.

But now Northern has confirmed that a resolution has been found with train union Aslef from January 26.

Details of the deal have not been released but staff voted 57 per cent to accept the deal