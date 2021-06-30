Traders Taphouse opens in Chorley following a £50,000 investment into former pub

Val and Gary Perk at Traders Taphouse in Chorley

The Hollinshead Street pub is now called Traders Taphouse.

The revamp was carried out by its owners, the Dorbiere Pub Group, which has been operating since 1979 and has a collection of more than 40 pubs.

The group runs a number of community pubs, country inns and student bars across the North West, North East and Midlands which offer accommodation, gastro food and craft beverages as well as many well-known beer, craft ales, cider, wine, soft drink and spirit brands.

Traders Taphouse in Chorley

The official launch took place on June 21 and included a visit from the Mayor of Chorley councillor Steve Holgate, who cut a ribbon to officially open the pub.

The investment from Dorbiere cost around £50,000 and has included a complete refresh of the interior, beer garden and outside signage.

Traders Taphouse is now also under new management, with landlord and landlady Gary and Valerie Perks at the helm and is set to feature a number of events throughout the week including a darts team, pool team, live sports, including Sky Sports and BT Sports, and entertainment events at weekends.

The pub also offers working spaces where workers are welcome to use Wi-Fi and help themselves to unlimited coffee as well as bacon rolls for a set fee of £10 for four hours.

A cosy fireplace at Traders Taphouse in Chorley

Traders Taphouse also features a large function room upstairs which Gary and Valerie are hopeful will be in use soon enough for larger events, group events and corporate events once COVID restrictions come to an end.

Dave Lewtas, Area Manager for Dorbiere Pub Group, said: “We’re delighted to have seen such a great turnout to the launch event on Monday and are proud to have welcomed some investment into Chorley, particularly since we’ve seen a decline in pubs over the last few years.

"It’s been a huge challenge with all the restrictions surrounding the pandemic but it’s equally a huge opportunity to create a community hub and we’re so pleased that everyone has been so welcoming and accommodating already.”

Traders Taphouse is open daily from 12pm until late.