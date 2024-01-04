The cafe said escalating costs made it "impossible to survive".

An independent coffee shop in Leyland town centre has suddenly closed its doors with immediate effect.

The Hideout in Sumner Street, off Hough Lane, announced its permanent closure on Thursday, January 4.

The cafe, known for its friendly and relaxed atmosphere, opened in October 2019 but said escalating costs made it "impossible to survive".

The Hideout in Sumner Street, Leyland closed with immediate effect on Thursday, January 4

Confirming the closure on Facebook, the cafe said: "It is with great regret and sadness that we must announce the permanent closure of The Hideout Leyland.

"It has been the hardest decision we have ever had to make yet with the continuing growing costs it has made it impossible to survive.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers over the past four years, we have met some amazing people and what we have achieved wouldn’t have been possible without you.

"Please appreciate that behind this post we are hurting and deeply upset. We hope you all take care and again thank you."