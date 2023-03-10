Lancashire law firm Vincents Solicitors, together with Poulton’s Becketts Financial Services and the Garstang branch of the Yorkshire Building Society, are joining forces to share a tasty cheeseboard and some useful advice about future planning with their guests.

The event is being held on Tuesday, March 14 from 10am to 12.30pm. Places are free but people are being asked to register their interest so numbers can be accommodated.

The partners have invited current and past clients from across the Fylde coast and rural Lancashire to attend. but they are also hoping to welcome some new faces and have opened the event to the public.

Lisa Lodge, head of Vincents Solicitors Private Client department and head of the Garstang branch

What will happen at the event?

Guests will enjoy a tour of the cheesemaking facility and a session in the tasting room. They will then hear from Becketts’ Mark Brown and Vincents’ Lisa Lodge for information on wills, lasting power of attorney, estate planning and financial management. There will also be a chance to sit down with Ruth Fryer, adviser at the Garstang branch of the Yorkshire Building Society which is based at Vincents’ office in Rope Walk.

Discounts on offer

Guests will leave with a goody bag containing vouchers for discounted services. Vincents is providing 10 per cent off any will (which start from £199) and a free Legal Health Check worth £100, while Becketts is offering a free initial consultation worth £150.