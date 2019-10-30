Top speakers for Lancashire women's entrepreneurship day

Businesswomen from all industries will come together to mark Women’s Entrepreneurship Day in the county.

Blackpool-based Pink Link Ladies’ networking group is to host a business conference in Preston on Thursday, November 14.

Coral Horn of Pink Link which is hosting a Womens Entrepreneurship Day event

Women’s Enterprise Day aims to be a day which empowers, supports and celebrates working women across the world as part of a series of events for Global Entrepreneurship Week.

The Pink Link Ladies WED event will combine networking, exhibitor stands, inspirational speakers and masterclasses for businesses.

More than 100 women will take part in the event at the Preston Marriott Hotel.

Advice from the Intellectual Property Office and The Baldwins Group will help women to make sure their business is protected and to plan an exit strategy for the future. These masterclasses are free to attend, are open to all and may be booked separately.

Two leading entrepreneurs, Elissa Corrigan and Charlie Greenstein, will be sharing their stories of what they’ve learnt and experienced on the road to success.

Corrigan, recently appeared on Bear Grylls’ Treasure Island.

She will be talking about how she turned her life around from Desperate Scousewives to being a sought-after author and TV personality who also runs health and wellbeing retreats.

Greenstein’s career spans over twenty years in film and TV production. From The One Show, Strictly and Peaky Blinders to balancing family life with a demanding career in a male dominated industry.

Coral Horn, founder of Pink Link said “The theme is #ChooseWomen and it is one that resonates strongly with us. We believe that the North West has some of the most talented businesswomen in the country and we’re looking forward to a fantastic day where ideas are sparked, collaborations are formed and positivity flows.”

Becky Stout of Stand Out Stories said “Women’s Entrepreneurship Day is a fantastic initiative for businesswomen. We are delighted to sponsor this event.”