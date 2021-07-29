Top-rated cat café in Preston closes permanently after 'tough year'

The Lazy Cat Café in Cannon Street has closed its door permanently.

Lazy Cat Café in Cannon Street became a popular eatery after it opened in 2018, earning itself the number one spot on TripAdvisor out of 361 restaurants in the city.

But in an update posted on its website, it was announced the café would be closing its doors for the last time.

"It is with deep sadness we have to announce we can't see a viable means to open again," a spokesman said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It has been a tough year, stay safe."

The venue - which was founded by Dave Rob and his partner Kathy Yeung - was home to a number of moggies, from Tiny, Blue, Marble and Lucy.

Offering customers the chance to cuddle up with a cat while enjoying a hot beverage, the venue received many positive reviews.

One regular visitor said in a TripAdvisor review: "Me and my daughter have visited cat café a few times, went soon after it opened and the last time we visited was in November.

"I love cats and have one of my own. When I'm having a bad time with life a trip to the cat café is a fab fix.

"It's an hour of smiles and warmth out of life’s rollercoaster. Lovely coffee and cake and I love playing with my furry friends."

Another said: "Just returned back from here with my partner and our three kids. What a delightful business.

"Helps that we are all cat lovers, but regardless, the coffee was incredible and our boy, who has a dairy intolerance, had the most delicious vegan chocolate cake."