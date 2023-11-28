Top North West professionals triumph at the English Beauty Industry Awards 2023
and live on Freeview channel 276
These awards, formerly known as the North West Beauty Industry Awards, aims to celebrate the exceptional contributions of individuals, salons, spas, and beauty brands that have left an indelible mark on the industry.
This year’s awards have drawn an impressive pool of talent, demonstrating the resilience and creativity that embodies the beauty community in the North West.
These awards come following several highly successful editions of the Beauty Industry Awards hosted by Creative Oceanic in regions such the Midlands, North East,Scotland and Ireland.
The winners were announced at a glamorous event held on the 19 th of November at the Mercure Manchester Hotel, where the industry’s finest gathered to celebrate excellence and network with peers.
A spokesperson for the English Beauty Industry Awards 2023 – North West Edition said: “It was an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, entertainment, vibrant energy, and passionate conversations.
“Winning an award in this prestigious competition is a significant achievement, as it acknowledges the talent and hard work of hair and beauty professionals and sets a benchmark for others to follow.
“We have celebrated the finest professionals and businesses, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved industry.
“Congratulations to all the winners and nominees and thank you to everyone who participated and supported this event.”
The winners of the English Beauty Industry Awards 2023 – North West Edition are:
5 Star Beauty Salon (Cumbria)
The Beauty Rooms (Ulverston)
5 Star Beauty Salon (Greater Manchester)
The Beauty Establishment (Rochdale)
5 Star Beauty Salon (Lancashire)
Spit N’ Polish (Blackburn)
5 Star Beauty Salon (Merseyside)
The Beauty Spot
5 Star Beauty Salon (Cheshire)
Chantelle Louise Beauty and Training (Warrington)
5 Star Beauty Salon (Overall)
Spit N’ Polish (Blackburn)
Beauty Therapist of the Year
Julie Barton - Beauty and Skin Care (Nantwich)
Beauty Team of the Year
Sephora Beauty and Wellness (Maghull)
5 Star Hair Salon (Cumbria)
Samantha Jayne Hair (Cockermouth)
5 Star Hair Salon (Greater Manchester)
James Roberts Hair and Beauty (Manchester)
5 Star Hair Salon (Lancashire)
VOIE Hair and Beauty Leyland (Leyland)
5 Star Hair Salon (Merseyside)
Blonde Hair Salon (Saint Helens)
5 Star Hair Salon (Cheshire)
JAXX Hair and Beauty (Winsford)
5 Star Hair Salon (Overall Winner)
VOIE Hair and Beauty Leyland (Leyland)
Hair Stylist of the Year
Saints Hairdressing (Liverpool)
Hair Styling Team of the Year
Colman; Colman Hair (Kendal)
5 Star Nail Salon
Decadence Nails and Beauty (Chester)
Nail Technician of the Year
Hard as Nails and Beauty (Burnley)
Nail Team of the Year
Fantastic Nails (Birkenhead)
Resident Spa of the Year
The Mere Golf Resort & Spa (Knutsford)
Luxury Spa of the Year
The Lowry Spa (Salford)
Spa Team of the Year
NINISPA (Manchester)
Day Spa of the Year
Portland Hall Spa (Southport)
Aesthetic Clinic of the Year
The Cheshire Aesthetic Clinic (Chester)
Dental Practice of the Year
Parkfield Dental Practice (Manchester)
5 Star Makeup Salon
The Glow Up Studio & Academy (Manchester)
Makeup Artist of the Year
Hannah Gill Makeup and Hair (Hyde)
Makeup Team of the Year
Doll Beauty HQ (Chester)
Freelance Hair and Makeup Artist of the Year
Hannah Gill Makeup and Hair (Hyde)
Semi-Permanent Makeup Salon of the Year
Cosmetic Tattoo Clinic (Manchester)
Hair Loss of the Year
Farjo Hair Institute (Manchester)
Tattoo Removal Surgery of the Year
Corazon Laser Therapies and Tattoo Removal (Wirral)
Tattoo Artist of the Year
Cut Throat Tattoo Studio (Leigh)
Body Piercer of the Year
Stay Sharp Piercing (Stockport)
Beauty Training Academy of the Year
Kings Academy (Deeside)
Tanning Salon of the Year
The Tropicana Tan Centre (Wigan)