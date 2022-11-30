People queued up for 10 hours for the opening of a new Burnley coffee shop.
Tim Hortons, a Canadian coffee and donut chain, opened its first Lancashire store at 7am today in Anchor Retail Park, Active Way.
Louis Gilbraith was the first customer, scooping a year’s worth of coffee, after queuing from 9pm last night. Meanwhile, the first 100 customers won a free breakfast.
1. Louis Gilbraith
The first customer at Tim Hortons was Louis Gilbraith, who is pictured with Burnley restaurant manager Randhir Tomar. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. Customers queue outside Tim Hortons in Burnley before its official opening at 7am. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. The first customers at Tim Hortons enjoying their breakfast: (l-r) Kristen Mortenson, Halle Street-Laraway and Louis Gilbraith. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. Customers queue outside Tim Hortons in Burnley before its official opening at 7am. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
