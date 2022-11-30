News you can trust since 1886
Tim Hortons: Customers queue for 10 hours for the opening of new Burnley coffee shop

People queued up for 10 hours for the opening of a new Burnley coffee shop.

By Laura Longworth
4 hours ago
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 1:39pm

Tim Hortons, a Canadian coffee and donut chain, opened its first Lancashire store at 7am today in Anchor Retail Park, Active Way.

Louis Gilbraith was the first customer, scooping a year’s worth of coffee, after queuing from 9pm last night. Meanwhile, the first 100 customers won a free breakfast.

1. Louis Gilbraith

The first customer at Tim Hortons was Louis Gilbraith, who is pictured with Burnley restaurant manager Randhir Tomar. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Customers queue outside Tim Hortons in Burnley before its official opening at 7am. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Customers queue outside Tim Hortons in Burnley before its official opening at 7am. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. The first customers at Tim Hortons enjoying their breakfast: (l-r) Kristen Mortenson, Halle Street-Laraway and Louis Gilbraith. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The first customers at Tim Hortons enjoying their breakfast: (l-r) Kristen Mortenson, Halle Street-Laraway and Louis Gilbraith. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Customers queue outside Tim Hortons in Burnley before its official opening at 7am. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Customers queue outside Tim Hortons in Burnley before its official opening at 7am. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

