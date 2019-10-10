Ticket-holder stakes claim for record £170 Euromillions win

A ticket-holder has come forward to claim the record £170 million EuroMillions jackpot prize won on Tuesday, the National Lottery operator has announced.

Camelot said there would be no information on whether the winner is an individual or a syndicate, or where the ticket was bought, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.

The prize will be paid out at a ticket validation appointment and the holder will then decide whether or not to remain anonymous.

Andy Carter, senior winners adviser at the National Lottery, said: "This is the biggest win ever on the National Lottery and we look forward to helping the ticket-holder start to enjoy their newfound wealth."

READ MORE: EuroMillions winner: UK ticket-holder makes history with £170m win - these are the winning numbers

The lucky ticket-holder scooped £170,221,000 after matching all five main numbers - 07, 10, 15, 44 and 49 - and the two lucky stars - 03, 12 - following the longest-ever series of rollovers.

The previous biggest UK winners were Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs in North Ayrshire, Scotland, who won £161 million in July 2011.

Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Suffolk, took home more than £148 million in August 2012.

It has been a particularly successful year for Britons in the EuroMillions this year, with several jackpots claimed.

In the New Year's Day draw, Patrick and Frances Connolly, from Northern Ireland, won the £114.9 million EuroMillions jackpot.

Ade Goodchild landed a £71 million prize in March, while another anonymous ticket-holder bagged £35.2 million in April.

Meanwhile, another Briton won £1 million in the Millionaire Maker Selection game on Tuesday.

The Thunderball numbers were 11, 12, 13, 26 and 29 and the Thunderball itself was 10, but no-one won the top prize of £500,000.