Tick-tock, tick-tock… your last chance to apply for a Be Inspired Business Award!

The deadline for submissions to the highly acclaimed Be Inspired Business Awards (BIBAs) 2024 is the end of this week, with just a few days left for businesses across Lancashire to showcase their excellence and vie for top honours.

With 20 categories to choose from, the BIBAs is open to businesses of all shapes, sizes and all sectors across the red rose county.

Applications for this year’s BIBAs close at 5pm on Friday, March 22.

Once all applications are in then it’s up to the judges to decide who will bag an iconic BIBAs trophy at the glamourous event at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom on September 20.

All entrants will be scrutinised at judges’ interviews in May, followed by a road trip around Lancashire to visit the finalists throughout the month of June.

The BIBAs, known as Lancashire's most prestigious business awards, celebrate the outstanding achievements of businesses of all sizes and sectors across the region. With categories ranging from Small Business of the Year to Employer of the Year, there's an opportunity for every Lancashire business to shine.

The awards provide a platform for businesses to gain recognition for their hard work, innovation, and contribution to the local economy.

Whether you're a start-up, a family-run business, or an established enterprise, the BIBAs offer a chance to elevate your brand and stand out among Lancashire's finest.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, who organise the awards, said: “Once again, the Lancashire business community has come out in force to apply for this year’s awards – but there is still time to get your applications in before the opportunity ends.