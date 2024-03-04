Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Guests at Blackpool Pleasure Beach were left disappointed after finding several major attractions were closed during this season's opening day.

The park - which recently rebranded to Pleasure Beach Resort - officially opened for the 2024 season on Saturday, making it the first UK theme park to reopen this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But thrillseekers said they were left furious after finding out two major attractions, the Big One and Ice Blast, were closed.

The UK's tallest rollercoaster was given special attention after being re-tracked and repainted ahead of the opening

The first visitors were aware of the issue was a series of tweets on X by the resort's CEO, which revealed 'The Big One' would not be running.

The great-granddaughter of Blackpool Pleasure Beach's founder Amanda Thompson said she was "so sorry" and that it was "beyond my control".

Engineers spent the closed season testing all the rides, and the UK's tallest rollercoaster had been given special attention after being re-tracked and repainted ahead of the opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: 7 behind the scenes pictures as Blackpool Pleasure Beach prepared to open.

However, the Pleasure Beach said it had a "sensor malfunction" and the team were working hard to open the ride.

In a further blow, Amanda confirmed 'Ice Blast' would not be operating until later in the season as the resort was still awaiting parts.

Fans of the park questioned why there had not been an official announcement on the closure of the park's signature ride on their website or the Pleasure Beach Resort's social media sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One person wrote: "Couldn't this have been communicated in advance". Another added: "Could've told everyone before though. Communicate to people so they know what's going to be open or closed."

But others were understanding about the park's situation.

One person said: "Safety is the park's number one priority. The team must be confident 100% that all rides are safe and ready to open to the public .

"I commend Amanda and her team on making this decision. It's a small price to pay to ensure the safety of the public and its staff."

Another wrote: "Will still be an absolutely fantastic weekend regardless. Cannot wait to be back in the park again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pleasure Beach Resort told the Gazette that guests who visited on Saturday were given the opportunity to return the following day free of charge.

A spokeswoman from Pleasure Beach Resort said: "Our teams have been working around the clock to get the park ready for opening.

"We experienced a delay on the Big One ride due to a sensor malfunction. The team is continuing to work hard to open the ride as soon as possible.

"We offered anyone who visited us on Saturday the opportunity to return to the park on Sunday, free of charge."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In exciting news, Amanda confirmed the Grand Prix ride would be closed this year to make way for a new attraction.

The Pleasure Beach says the addition comes following a strategic ride review and marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the resort.

Guests who visited on Saturday were given the opportunity to return the following day free of charge (Credit: Claire Griffiths)

What can we expect from the new ride?

While the details remain shrouded in secrecy for now, the theme park said the addition will take guest experience to unprecedented heights.

Additional information about the attraction and the park's future plans will be released in due course.