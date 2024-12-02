Three of Preston’s best-loved hairdressers have decided to go out on their own.

The trio – Cheryl Brome, Denise Mayfield and Janine Slater-Worden – have more than 100 years of experience taking care of the city’s hair between them.

They all trained with prominent Preston hairdresser Ian Sheldon, learning their trade but also great customer service and becoming firm friends that love working together in the process.

The girls pride themselves on sharing the same work ethic, and loyalty to their customers.

Setting up at Ashton Salon Nature’s Way means they can take better care of their long-standing clients.

Denise said:” We care for our clients and only want the best for them. It’s about more than styling hair.

“We all like to get involved to achieve the best goals for our clients through consultations.

“Setting up on our own gives us a greater scope to do this.”

Janine specialises in perms and colours, precision foiling and takes pleasure in creating a very natural look.

She said:” We have the same work ethic. We’re definitely like family.”

Cheryl enjoys all aspects of cutting and colouring hair, and really enjoys chatting to her customers and taking care of them.

Shel said:” We all need someone to talk to and the odd cheeky laugh.”

Whilst Denise is your girl for a precision bob and great red colours.

The girls are operating a loyalty scheme for regular clients, with seasonal offers and birthday treats to follow.