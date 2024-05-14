Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These three companies are being recognised for their brilliant achievements with a royal seal of approval!

Three Lancashire businesses have been crowned with a prestigious national award to celebrate their outstanding contributions to the local and national economy.

The local firms received the impressive King’s Award for Enterprise for 2023, which honours public or voluntary service and innovation at an exclusive awards ceremony at County Hall on May 9 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ranked among the most prestigious awards for UK businesses, the King’s Award for Enterprise (KAE) is a globally recognised royal seal of approval for UK companies.

The King's Award for Enterprise ceremony which crowned the three firms.

These companies are usually recognised for outstanding achievement in the categories of innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

The 2023 Lancashire winners include Halsall-based GaraDry, a manufacturer of garage door and commercial door weather seal products, Chemical Processing Services Limited, based in Wrightington, and Blackpool-based international children’s gift and toy brand Floss and Rock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three have now received their prestigious certificates and have been celebrated by the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, Amanda Parker JP.

The High Sheriff of Lancashire, Helen Bingley, was also in attendance at the ceremony.

Tim Hislop and Gill Stratton of Floss Rock (middle) celebrating their award with important members of Lancashire County Council.

The top award means they will be able to fly the world class award’s flag at their headquarters, use the emblem, and receive an official certificate as well as a striking, commemorative trophy.

Amanda Parker JP, Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, said: “I am delighted to be awarding this prestigious, outstanding honour to three of our finest businesses here in Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to their hard work, innovation and achievements, they have been rewarded with the award, which brings worldwide recognition, increased commercial value, greater press coverage and a huge boost to staff morale.