Three Lancashire firms among top UK businesses awarded with King's Award for Enterprise
and live on Freeview channel 276
Three Lancashire businesses have been crowned with a prestigious national award to celebrate their outstanding contributions to the local and national economy.
The local firms received the impressive King’s Award for Enterprise for 2023, which honours public or voluntary service and innovation at an exclusive awards ceremony at County Hall on May 9 this year.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Ranked among the most prestigious awards for UK businesses, the King’s Award for Enterprise (KAE) is a globally recognised royal seal of approval for UK companies.
These companies are usually recognised for outstanding achievement in the categories of innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.
The 2023 Lancashire winners include Halsall-based GaraDry, a manufacturer of garage door and commercial door weather seal products, Chemical Processing Services Limited, based in Wrightington, and Blackpool-based international children’s gift and toy brand Floss and Rock.
All three have now received their prestigious certificates and have been celebrated by the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, Amanda Parker JP.
The High Sheriff of Lancashire, Helen Bingley, was also in attendance at the ceremony.
The top award means they will be able to fly the world class award’s flag at their headquarters, use the emblem, and receive an official certificate as well as a striking, commemorative trophy.
Amanda Parker JP, Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, said: “I am delighted to be awarding this prestigious, outstanding honour to three of our finest businesses here in Lancashire.
“Thanks to their hard work, innovation and achievements, they have been rewarded with the award, which brings worldwide recognition, increased commercial value, greater press coverage and a huge boost to staff morale.
Chairman of Lancashire County Council, Cllr Alan Cullens, said: “I am thrilled that three of our home grown businesses right here in Lancashire have been honoured by this world class award.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.