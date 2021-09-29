Thousands of Lancashire firms get help from the Boost programme

A report to Lancashire County Council’s which leads the growth hub with the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership, has outlined some of the key achievements from Boost’s successful programme.

Boost helps Lancashire business owners and leaders to find the right support for their business. They also deliver a number of funded programmes for start-up, established and fast-growing businesses.

During the Covid lockdown, Boost also reconfigured to help 5,000 businesses to deal with the effects of the pandemic. From January 2019 to the end of June 2020, more than 2,770 businesses accessed Boost’s services and support for the first time. Boost helped to support an increase in employment numbers in 567 supported enterprises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire County Councillor Aidy Riggott

Significant support of 12 hours or more was given to 500 businesses. More than 700 enterprises got information, diagnostic and brokerage support. There were 1,225 referrals to wider business support agencies, reflecting its central role as a Growth Hub.

Boost also helped 176 potential entrepreneurs get enterprise ready, and 127 new enterprises were supported.

One of 38 Growth Hubs in the UK, Boost is led by Lancashire County Council and the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership. It includes funding from the European Regional Development Fund.

County Councillor Aidy Riggott, Cabinet member for economic development and growth, said: "Thousands of businesses have seen the benefit of getting in contact with Boost by helping them to identify the measures they need to develop and grow even further.

"We've seen Boost's work grow and develop since it was created, and they've also continued to adapt their offer to meet the changing needs of business.

"For example, during the early stage of the Covid pandemic last year, they launched the #AskForHelp campaign to support our business community through the Covid pandemic.