The PHX Training team in Blackpool at their Lytham Road office

PHX Training, which offers back to work support and workplace training from its centre at Blackpool Enterprise Zone on Lytham Road, has hired Pete Mulder to lead its growing team.

Pete joins the Blackpool team along with two new Kickstart employees to support help local people complete training courses to improve skills and get back to work.

Despite Blackpool’s unemployment rate falling following the pandemic, jobless claimants in the town are still around double the national average. Helping local people to reskill and offer support to find work in the new economy is key to making a difference, according to Peter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Our team in Blackpool is making a real difference to people’s lives, helping them to gain qualifications and learn new skills which help them to become more employable.

“For people who may have been made redundant, retraining to find work in a new sector can seem daunting, but our team are here to support people every step of the way, from creating a training plan through to supporting people on applications and interview techniques.”

Briony Fawcett, Managing Director at PHX Training added: “We’re delighted to add Pete’s experience and enthusiasm to our growing Blackpool team. Across the North West we are supporting people to retrain and find work again.