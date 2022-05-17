New greener trucks for James Hall & Co

Preston-based James Hall & Co. has continued its drive away from fossil fuels with the addition of three new greener Volvo tractor units to its fleet.

The new Volvo Euro 6 tractor units are the first equipped with an Ecodrive refrigeration system to be introduced to the Spar shops’ wholesale supplier double-decked fleet.

The company’s double-decked multi-temperature trailers will be powered by the electronic generator that is driven by the tractor unit engine, rather than separately by the trailer’s diesel generator.

The Bowland View-based firm said that it should result in an eight tonne per annum reduction of CO2 emissions.

The trio of Volvo tractor units are in addition to the three new 18-tonne rigid Volvo trucks with engineless refrigeration systems that James Hall & Co. took delivery of in June 2021.

A further investment in a greener fleet is planned for later in 2022 and into 2023 with the delivery of its first refrigerated fully-electric articulated trailer as well as further tractor units and rigid trucks with lower carbon emissions.

Ian Farnworth, Fleet Engineering Manager at James Hall & Co. said: “We’re delighted with the new Volvo tractor units, and they are valuable additions to our fleet.

“Given that they are amongst our longest-distance vehicles delivering six days a week across the North of England, their improved efficiency and performance will make a considerable difference to our carbon footprint.