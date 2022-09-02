This new series of free skills courses are on offer for people in Lancashire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An online training provider has secured a new national Skills Bootcamps training contract, allowing the provider to deliver targeted training opportunities to local residents throughout the region for free.

The Skills Bootcamps programmes are part of a £3bn Government initiative and provide intensive and flexible training courses up to 12 weeks.

They offer skills development for more sustainable, higher-skilled job opportunities and higher wages over time.

Mark Dawe, chief executive of The Skills Network

With a requirement of a minimum of ten hours of study a week, the programmes are delivered fully online and provide flexible upskilling opportunities, allowing the learner to fit training in around their schedule and offer a guaranteed job interview on completion.

The programmes, which have proved popular across the region, offer targeted training in care, cyber security, digital marketing, infrastructure, project management, sustainability, technical sales and technical service desk, alongside a range of benefits including a guaranteed job interview, personalised learning support and future progression guidance through a designated Careers and Progression Coordinator.

Employers can also access the programme to develop the skills of their current workforce and connect to a free talent pool to fill highly sort after skills needs in the business.

Mark Dawe, chief executive of The Skills Network, said: “As economic disruption continues and pressures for businesses mount, Skills Bootcamps are an invaluable resource, offering targeted skills development and attractive employee prospects delivered direct to the employers door.

“The programmes also allow individuals to develop key skills demanded in their area, offering solid evidence of their commitment to development and positioning them as an attractive recruit for future employment or progression opportunities.

“The Skills Network are delighted to have secured a national Skills Bootcamps contract and we look forward to supporting businesses and individual learners throughout the North West of England through our new programmes in the coming months.”