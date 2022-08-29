Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tatton Gardens extra care scheme, being delivered by Chorley Council, is due to be completed in Winter this year.

The show apartment, accessible by Lytham Street, will be open for viewings by appointment until September 9 with appointments being made by calling the accommodation team on 01257 515151.

The 62-apartment development is being supported by a £5.2m investment from Lancashire Enterprise Partnership's Getting Building Fund with additional funding from Homes England and Chorley Council, and once complete will include communal facilities for residents.

A look inside the show apartment at the new Tatton Gardens housing facility by Chorley Council. Picture by Paul Heyes

Councillor Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council said: “We’ve already had a lot of interest in the development and we’re looking forward to welcoming prospective residents to view the show apartment at the incredible Tatton Gardens facility.

“It will allow residents to live in a luxurious environment with the added benefit of outstanding onsite care packages, facilities and living just a stone’s throw from amenities in the local community.”

The apartments are suitable for couples or individuals and will provide accessible and modern accommodation for those aged 55 and above, with 24/7 support on site should it be required.

An artists impression of the new Tatton Gardens development being constructed in Chorley

Each will be let unfurnished and will comprise spacious living space, modern fully fitted kitchen, one or two-bedroom, Jack and Jill bathroom.

In addition, there will be onsite amenities such as a courtyard garden, GP surgery, pharmacy, community café, new community centre, hair salon, mobility scooter hire and much more.

Debbie Francis, chairman of the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership said: “It’s fantastic that Tatton Gardens is now ready to view. The development is one of a number of major projects across Lancashire supported by the Getting Building Fund. It is a great example of how the investment will not only provide high-quality homes for residents but also boost the local economy through new community amenities”

The Eaves Lane development, is the second extra care scheme to be delivered by Chorley Council.