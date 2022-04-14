This Lancashire law team has made a key appointment at city office
A Lancashire-based law firm has expanded its reach in Merseyside with a key appointment.
Napthens has welcomed Kieran Donovan as partner and new head of its Liverpool office, with the established dealmaker set to lead operations across the city region.
The firm said Kieran brings more than 20 years of corporate transactional experience to the firm and joins from Weightmans, where he led its owner-managed business group across the Liverpool city region from 2017 to 2022.
Acting for a wide range of clients from early-stage ventures to established owner-managed businesses, family companies, large corporates, and institutional investors, Kieran works across a wide range of industry sectors. He regularly advises on M&A, buy-and-build strategies, disposals, venture capital, private equity and other investments, succession planning, joint ventures and shareholder reorganisations.
Kieran will continue this work in his new role and will be responsible for continued development of the firm’s Liverpool offering.
His appointment follows a series of senior hires over the past 12 months and a significant upgrade to a larger city centre office location in The Plaza on Old Hall Street.
Alexandra Hatchman, chief executive at Napthens, said: “Kieran joins the firm at an exciting time. Our Liverpool team has recently opened a new office whilst our corporate team, led by Keith Melling, has just achieved a record year. Kieran, Gareth and Keith have known each other for many years, and form a potent combination. I am looking forward to the success they will achieve working together.”
Kieran Donovan said: “The Liverpool City Region has a rich community of high-growth businesses, investors and professional services and there is huge potential here for Napthens. The firm’s reputation for building strong, lasting relationships with its clients and intermediary connections through quality service is clear throughout the firm.”