Hannah Hughes, a commercial property specialist and head of the firm’s Lancaster office, has been made a partner.

Laura Bradley from Harrison Drury’s commercial property team and Alex Walmsley from the property and construction litigation team have both been promoted to associate solicitor. They are joined by associate solicitor Holly Radcliffe from the firm’s private client team.

Megan Normoyle, who works as part of Harrison Drury’s operations team, has been promoted to business development and marketing manager.

John Chesworth, managing partner, said: “Promoting team members helps us recognise colleagues who are providing outstanding support to our clients and showing leadership in promoting our culture and values.

“It also allows us to grow our teams and give opportunities to other colleagues. I’m delighted for Hannah, Laura, Alex, Holly and Megan and really proud of the difference they’ve made for our clients and communities.”

Hannah advises clients on a wide range of commercial property matters including the acquisition and disposal of properties and estates, secured finance, landlord and tenants matters, as well as corporate support work.

She also assists many of Harrison Drury’s agricultural clients with disposals, development opportunities and easements.

Laura provides professional advice on a range of commercial property transactions including sales and purchases, secured lending and commercial property leases acting for both landlords and tenants.

As part of the property litigation team, Alex supports clients including commercial landlords and tenants, landowners and corporate entities.

He also specialises in dealing with construction disputes, acting for developers, contractors and landowners.

As part of the firm’s private client team, Holly specialises in personal client services including wills, power of attorney, probate and Court of Protection work.

Originally from Canada, Megan moved to the UK in 2019 and joined the marketing team at Harrison Drury shortly after.

In her new role, she will play a lead role in developing the firm’s marketing and business development strategy and managing day-to-day marketing activities.

Rebecca Patience, an associate solicitor in the firm’s divorce and family law team, has also recently taken on the position of deputy branch lead for Harrison Drury’s Lancaster office.