This Lancashire construction firm has started work on a £1.25m health hub project

Eric Wright Construction has started work on Nye Bevan House in Rochdale for Community Health Partnerships (CHP), a project that will deliver a leading muscular-skeletal diagnostic treatment hub unit for the people in teh area.

The £1.25m project will see the four-storey building, which was built in 2008, extensively re-modelled, increasing clinical capacity and maximising use of the building’s available space. It will also include a gym for patients, counselling rooms and offices for the clinical teams.

The InHealth Pain Service will also move into the new areas at Nye Bevan House from local outdated accommodation, further adding to treatment and support for patients.

The Nye Bevan building which Eric Wright is working on

The transformation of the building and investment into the new facilities will reduce travelling time for service users across the region and deliver a better overall patient experience and improvements to their quality of life. The project is due to complete in May.

Wayne Ashton, Eric Wright Health and Care’s Partnering Director, said: “We’re pleased to help CHP and the NHS transform this building into a best-in-class facility which will continue to support the health needs of communities across the region. Making sure that useful and well positioned buildings such as this are re-purposed to meet the population’s future healthcare needs is a cost-effective solution and supports the aims of a modern health service. We look forward to seeing it completed later this Spring.”

Community Health Partnerships regional director Andy Muir said: “CHP is delighted to support care closer to home for patients and their carers. Our high-quality buildings are ideally placed to house multiple complementary clinical services in one building and reduce the need for patients to travel for this support.

Wayne Ashton, head of strategic planning at Eric Wright Health and Care, which is working on the Nye Bevan health hub project

“Our buildings are specifically designed to be flexible to accommodate future changes, meet the needs of building users and maximise efficiencies. They provide an improved experience for patients who are treated closer to home in their community and we are pleased that Eric Wright has now started work on this important project for Rochdale.”

Current services in the building include Audiology, Physiotherapy, Podiatry, Children’s Speech and Language Therapy. Four GP surgeries are also based in Nye Bevan House as well as a breast cancer screening service, optician, pharmacy, two dentists and a café.