This is why McDonald's in Leyland has closed suddenly this morning

McDonald's in Leyland has shut suddenly this morning due to problems with its computer system.

By Matthew Calderbank
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 9:39 am
Updated Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 9:55 am
Traffic cones have been placed at the entrance to the McDonald's drive-thru in Leyland this morning (May 18), after a computer glitch temporarily shut down the fast-food restaurant

The IT glitch has forced the fast-food restaurant to temporarily suspend both its drive-thru and sit-in/take out service.

It means those seeking a quick breakfast are being turned away at the door whilst traffic cones have been placed at entrance to the drive-thru, preventing access.

Staff say they are unsure when the IT issue will be repaired and service can resume.

Update to follow...

