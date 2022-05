A spokesman for the popular chain confirmed today that the project is on track for an opening in June, although no specific date has been set as yet.

The outlet will open in part of the former BHS building in Market Street.

The news follows on from the official opening of a Zizzi Italian restaurant in the premises next door this week.

Nando's, pictured here at Deepdale Retail Park, is due to open in Lancaster this summer.

Gallico Lounge also opened a restaurant on the site in December.