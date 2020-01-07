This is the new Aldi store at Tarleton which will create up to 50 jobs

This is the first look at a new Aldi store which is set to bring between 30 and 50 new jobs to a Lancashire village.

The company wants to open the new single-storey shop on the site of the now derelict Bay Leaf Indian restaurant close to Tarleton traffic lights.

The Bay Leaf restaurant in its heyday

An application to demolish the former restaurant is set to be heard by West Lancashire Council’s planning committee tomorrow.

Planning officers have recommended that the application is allowed to go ahead.

The site has been derelict since the restaurant closed for business in 2007.

A spokesman for Aldi said: “A new store in Tarleton will see multi-million pound investment bring an old, derelict site back in to use, providing value and choice for the local community. The overwhelming response to the proposals from local residents has been positive, with many wanting to see a new store on this site. We are confident that a new store, which will create between 30-50 new jobs, will have a positive impact on Tarleton and we are delighted that over 200 people have written to the council to show their support for the plans.”

A number of objections to the application have been received from local people on the grounds of green belt development, noise and light pollution.