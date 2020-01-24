This is the King of the Jungle celebrity backing a new Lostock Hall micropub

A motorcycling world champion and King of the Jungle celebrity helped Lostock Hall's only micropub get off to a roaring start during a VIP night.

Carl Fogarty, one of the planet's most successful World Superbike racers, surprised drinkers when he visited Lostock Ale in Hope Terrace last night.

Ray with his son Ben, wife Rachel and daughter Rebecca during Lostock Ale's VIP night to mark its launch. Photo credit: Claire Sutton.

Carl, AKA Foggy, who won the ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2014, helped staff to celebrate the venue's opening at a VIP night. A public launch will take place from 2pm today.

Raymond McLaughlin, owner of Lostock Ale, said: "It was absolutely fantastic. He came behind the bar and pulled his own pint and had pictures taken with people. It was absolutely massive. He has millions of followers in the biking industry."

Ray, a former Preston bouncer, added: "Carl's very nice and easygoing. He's an A-list celebrity, very popular and easy to get along with as he's friendly and an all-round nice sort of chap."

The racing ace quickly made himself at home at the micropub, joining staff behind the bar to pull himself a pint of Foggy Gold, an ale developed by Leyland's Crankshaft Brewery in association with Carl.

Ray, who was helped on the night by his wife Rachel, son Ben and daughter Rebecca, only let two people in on the secret that a celebrity would make a special visit to the pub.

He said: "It was really good having him there. On the night, I said to a staff member, 'I think Carl Fogarty's here.'

"And they said, 'Why would he be here?'

"Only myself and two other people knew he'd be coming and I only told them the day before. It was the best-kept secret."

