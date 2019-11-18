This is how you can meet Love Island star Molly-Mae backstage at Leyland's Christmas Lights Switch-On

A local business is raising money for charity by raffling off VIP tickets for this year's Christmas lights switch-on in Leyland.

The lucky winner and four guests will get the VIP treatment when Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague flicks the switch in Hough Lane at 5.30pm on Saturday, November 23.

Royal Flush Vape are giving away 5 x VIP tickets to Leyland's Christmas Lights Switch-on, hosted by Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague. Pic: Royal Flush Vape.

The stage will be located outside The Leyland Lion pub (Wetherspoons), where Molly-Mae will greet fans before lighting up the town.

But some lucky revellers will also have the chance to meet Molly-Mae in person, behind the scenes of this year's Christmas extravaganza.

Royal Flush Vape, which runs a chain of e-cigarette stores in Lancashire, are the main sponsors of this year's Christmas event.

The Lancashire-based business is offering people the chance to win VIP tickets for exclusive access to the back stage area with the chance to meet celebrity guest Molly-Mae.

The Royal Flush Vape store in Hough Lane, Leyland. Pic: Royal Flush Vape

It is raffling off five VIP tickets, with all proceeds going to St Catherine's Hospice.

Following the lights switch-on and Molly-Mae meet and greet, VIP ticket holders will be invited to enjoy free food and drink at Wetherspoons' upper floor from 6.45pm.

Fash Ferdowsian, director of Royal Flush Vape, said: "This year we are the main sponsors of the Leyland Xmas Light Switch on, and as part of being the main sponsors, we have been given some VIP tickets.

"We are going to raffle off five of the tickets and all proceeds are going to St Catherine’s Hospice.

"My Dad was in St Catherine’s before he passed away with lung cancer seven years ago, hence why we try and raise money for a fantastic cause with amazing people that work there.

"We have all been affected by cancer in some way and to try and to give something back to St Catherine’s is a positive thing."

Ticket's are £1 each and one lucky winner will receive 5 x VIP passes.

Tickets can be purchased from Royal Flush Vape stores in Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Plungington Road, Preston and Hough Lane, Leyland.

The prize draw will take place on Saturday morning (November 23) at 12pm and the lucky winner will be announced on Royal Flush Vape's Facebook page.