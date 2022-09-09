This Blackpool sustainable hotel owner is on an international awards shortlist

Blackpool hotelier, 57-year-old Tiffany Harper has been shortlisted by Quartz Inn Hotels in its Grinn Awards for Best Sustainable Female Entrepreneur Europe.

Tiffany, who also runs the South Shore Soap Company which she launched during lockdown and offers cruelty-free soaps candles and wax melts, opened the Belleva Guest House in St Chad’s Road around the same time, in August 2021.

Quartz Inns are a new brand, offering a choice of independent, sustainable and original venues across Europe and the UK. The rapidly expanding brand’s competition aims to offer much needed recognition for small businesses.

Inside the Belleva Guest House in St Chad's Road Blackpool whose owner Tiffany Harper has been nominated for a Quartz Inn Hotels award

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tiffany said: “The guest house is a quirky home spread over four floors. I wanted to create a peaceful space in a busy town. Where each of the seven bedroom or suites have been designed with different themes – from cats to boudoir chic and culture. There's a jacuzzi suite in the attic, ideal for honeymoons."

She previously ran a leased hotel business nearby in St Chad’s Road, where she hosted larger groups and families, but, when the present property came up for auction, she sold her terraced home to release enough equity to secure the then run-down building.

She decided her own hotel would be more niche and exclusive, hosting hosts occasions such as engagements, birthdays and romantic getaways and catering for adults only rather than families, where she could focus on making each space special using local craftsmen and artists.

Tiffany Harper of the Belleva Guest House

She explained: "I used local businesses to renovate it and we have a fantastic chill-out lounge with a wall mural designed and created by renowned Blackpool street Artist Seca One."

Belleva does not offer food or a bar, instead to encourage guests to explore independent outlets in the resort, Tiffany puts menus in each room for tried and tested restaurants and takeaways. The lounge area provides plates and cutlery for delivery meals.

They have an inhouse upcycle system and encourage guests to leave donations of holiday essentials for other guests to use. They close for two or three days a week to lower their carbon footprint. and they use eco-friendly bamboo toilet rolls made by a company which donates 50 per cent of sales to build toilets in third world countries..

Belleva Guest also picked up a recent award for Best Couples Hotel in Lancashire by SME News.

Tiffany's hotel has been nominated for its efforts to be sustainable

Tiffany said she aims to support to charities. She added: “I was involved with Fylde Coast Women's Aid on International Women's Day and we have given rooms to raffles for Liverpool Women's Hospital and The Rainbow Trust.