The Oldham Road and Bendix Street site that Blackpool-headquartered Ameon will be working on in Manchester

GMI Construction has awarded two city centre contracts worth £6.2m to Whitehills-based engineering company, Ameon.

The specialist mechanical and electrical contractor, which already has extensive experience in Manchester’s high-rise sector, will be responsible for all building services infrastructure in a 144-apartment block on Oldham Road and a second 161 apartment development on Bendix Street, New Cross - one of the seven neighbourhoods forming the city’s Victoria North masterplan.

The first contract to start is on the £3m Oldham Road development, where Ameon will install a combined heat and power system, serving heat interface units in each apartment, sprinkler mist systems, lighting and power, door access systems, CCTV, and security, together with data, TV, and satellite installation.

Robin Lawson of Ameon

The specification will also include a roof mounted solar photovoltaic power unit for electricity generation.

Ameon’s £3.2m contract on the adjacent Bendix Street block is expected to begin in summer, with a similar specification to the Oldham Road block. Both contracts are due to be completed in 2023.

Commenting on the contract gains, Ameon managing director, Robin Lawson said: “These developments epitomise smart urban regeneration and will be a fantastic addition to the skyline to the north of the city.

“We’re looking forward to playing our part in bringing these new buildings to life and to working closely with GMI to deliver more high-quality accommodation for Manchester’s burgeoning residential infrastructure.”

Marc Banks, GMI’s divisional managing director for the North West, said: “GMI are delighted to have appointed Ameon as our M & E partner on the New Cross projects. Ameon will bring invaluable experience and capability to ensure the projects are successfully delivered.”

Ameon earlier this year, was called in to work on the £2.4m Tatton Gardens older persons’ housing scheme in Chorley by main contractor, Robertson Construction North West.