This Blackpool construction utilities specialist has made two appointments to its top team

Ameon Utilities, has announced the appointment of two new directors, with both posts filled from within the company’s management team.

Former pre-construction manager, Jamie Barlow, 47, has been promoted to the new post of pre-contract director, whilst Martin Quinn, 43, becomes contracts director, having previously held the post of construction manager with Ameon Utilities.

The new positions have been created to increase the representation of business development and operational activities on the board, following a period of sustained growth of the business, which was founded in

Ameon Utilities managing director, Simon Gut (centre), flanked by new directors, Jamie Barlow (left) and Martin Quinn

2008.

Jamie Barlow joined in 2009, as design and commercial manager, having formerly held the post of design engineer with Electricity North West. The Poulton-le-Fylde man began his working career in pattern and model making, training within the plastics industry, before making the move to the utilities sector.

Married, with one daughter, the former Hodgson High School pupil and lifelong Blackpool FC supporter, currently lives in Cleveleys.

Contracts director, Martin Quinn joined Ameon Utilities as construction manager in 2012 from building services engineering sister company, Ameon Limited, where he worked as a site electrician; following a number of years working as an independent contractor in the construction industry. Originally from the Northern Moor district of Manchester, where he attended St Paul’s Catholic High School, he now resides in the Sale area, with his wife and two children.

He is also a member of The Wilmslow Golf Club.

Announcing the new executive appointments, Ameon Utilities’ managing director, Simon Gut said: “The expansion of our board reflects our sustained growth and our wish to develop our business further. In Jamie and Martin, we have the skills and industry experience needed to help us achieve our goals. And, we also have two senior figures who understand fully the nature and culture of our company, which is a significant advantage.